Missouri officials remind drivers to be on the look-out for farm equipment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we move into the fall season, it is also harvest time for many farmers across northwest Missouri.
In Savannah, the school district reported Wednesday afternoon that a school bus was side swiped by a large crop sprayer.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind drivers to be on the look-out for slow moving farm vehicles.
MoDOT shared some tips when driving around farm machinery.
- Be mindful that it's harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.
- Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.
- Keep your full attention on the road and put your cell phone down.