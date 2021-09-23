Clear
Missouri officials remind drivers to be on the look-out for farm equipment

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind drivers to be on the look-out for slow moving farm vehicles.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we move into the fall season, it is also harvest time for many farmers across northwest Missouri.

In Savannah, the school district reported Wednesday afternoon that a school bus was side swiped by a large crop sprayer.

No one was injured in the incident.

MoDOT shared some tips when driving around farm machinery.

  • Be mindful that it's harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.
  • Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.
  • Keep your full attention on the road and put your cell phone down.

It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
