Missouri officials remind drivers to use caution around first responders

With millions preparing to take to the road for the holidays, traffic experts and first responders are asking you to use caution.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 9:29 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Every two weeks a person is struck and killed while assisting with a roadside emergency in the U.S.

An average of 24 emergency responders are killed by cars and trucks while working at the roadside each year.

“This is personal for MoDOT. We've experienced tragedy here in our workforce in the last couple weeks in our St. Louis District with two heroes killed in the line of duty just doing their jobs,” Patrick McKenna, Missouri Dept. of Transportation said.

"When we are on the side of the freeway, the shoulders are usually narrow and we have inches to work with and at times I'm right on that white fog line or on the center divider to the point that I've been brushed by mirrors of cars going past. I've had three tow trucks over the years that have been full-out hit by cars. I've just been lucky that I've been out of the way,” Ramon Jackson, AAA Tow Instruction Supervisor said.

It's not just roadside workers who are struck and killed.

"Here in Missouri, nearly a 1000 people have lost their lives in this year alone. 2021. It's an unacceptable number. On pace to be the highest in 15 years but it's a reality,” McKenna said.

With hundreds of thousands of Missourians preparing for holiday road trips, safety experts are sharing new data from the aaa that shows only one in four drivers don't know about move over laws.

In Missouri, drivers who don't do this could face jail time or a $2,000 fine.

"They may think they have good judgment on how much space they are leaving that person as they go by but that distraction or perception is sometimes wrong and by the time they realize they've already hit and either hit or killed the individual and that's what we want to try to avoid,” Jackson said.

That's why they want to remind drivers to give roadside rescuers space, slow down, and if they can move over.

"We're just asking you to give us the space to do what we need to do to make sure your loved ones, your mother, your father, your sister, your brothers, your wives, your friends, those that you care about that are stuck on the highway, return home to you. We would like to return home to our families as well,” Floyd Bessard, MoDOT Kansas City said.

“Stay alert. Put the phone down and when you see these lights slow down and move over,” McKenna said.

They also ask you to put your cellphone down and don't text and drive.

Statistics show you are four times more likely to get in a car wreck while on your phone and eight times more likely if you are texting.

