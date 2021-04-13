Clear
Missouri pauses J&J Covid-19 vaccine administration

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:13 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 9:22 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine administration is being paused in Missouri until further notice.

“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

A new standing order for this vaccine has been issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

Providers are asked to keep any on-hand J&J vaccine in the appropriate storage unit and label it “quarantine-do not use” until further notice.

As the State of Missouri receives more information, it will be made available.

Click here for the Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon and linger through the evening hours. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to lower 30s. A few areas of frost could develop overnight into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be another mild and sunny day with high remaining below average. Conditions look to stay dry through Thursday before rain chances return Friday. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before the rain moves out of our area. The rest of the weekend into next week looks to stay dry and mild.
