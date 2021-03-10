Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missouri Pharmacies receiving 15% of Missouri's vaccine

Rogers Pharmacy is 1 of 8 participating pharmacies in Region H receiving part of the 15% increase of vaccines. In addition to the booster doses, they will receive 200 initial doses of the vaccine

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 5:12 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) next time you are stopping in at your local pharmacy, you could even get your COVID vaccine. 

“We've given over 1000 doses in the last week or so,” said Rogers Pharmacy, Rex Robinson.

Rogers Pharmacy is 1 of 8 participating pharmacies in Region H receiving this supply.

In addition to the booster doses, they will receive 200 initial doses of the vaccine, which is an increase from what they have been getting.

"Well started out very limited, it was 100 vials here, 100 vials there. But all of a sudden, we got 300 vials of the single shot J and J. And we got some more Moderna coming in. So we're making do with what we got," said Robinson.

Rogers Pharmacy says it has been frustrating at times because they were struggling to receive their doses, and think that officials thought bigger stores would give out the most shots. 

"I think originally they thought that the big chain stores would be giving the bulk of the vaccine, but they haven't gotten it for whatever reason. Plus they don't have the manpower to actually take the time to give it because there are so understaffed but we're fortunate that we have the people to give it and it's not an issue we can give 100 shots a day easily," said Robinson.

While the pharmacies continue to receive these weekly doses, Rogers Pharmacy is just glad they are able to help those in the community receive the COVID vaccine.

"It's just that we're happy to accommodate the folks whether they're our customers or not. We're just trying our best to get everybody that wants a vaccine taken care of," said Robinson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Very windy conditions will continue today and tonight with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. We had a few areas of light drizzle and rain across the area this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Wednesday were well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Late this afternoon a cold front will start to approach our area. A few thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front, bringing us the chance for a few stronger storms. The main threat will be hail, however most of the severe weather chances look to stay south of our area. Off and on rain chances will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the front moves through with highs in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories