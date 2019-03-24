Clear

Missouri politicians react to Mueller report summary

Missouri politicians are speaking out following the release of the summary of findings by U.S. Attorney General William Barr of findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri politicians are speaking out following the release of the summary of findings by U.S. Attorney General William Barr of findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says that he is glad the Mueller report is finished.

"I'm glad the Mueller report is finished. The summary released by the attorney general should be welcomed by both the White House and the country. I look forward to the Senate Intelligence Committee concluding our investigation as soon as possible,” Blunt said.

On social media, U.S. Representative Sam Graves saying that 'it's time to move on' after Mueller found no collusion in his report.

