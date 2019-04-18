Missouri politicians react to release of Mueller report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri politicians are weighing in on the release of a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released this statement:

“I look forward to the opportunity to look through the publicly available report. I agree with the four categories of redacted material that will not be made public. I am hopeful that the Senate Intelligence Committee is able to look at all of the report, with the exception of the grand jury material, and believe it will assist us in bringing our investigation of Russian involvement in our elections to a conclusion.”

U.S. Representative Sam Graves released this statement:

“After nearly 2 years of thorough investigations, thousands of subpoenas, and more than $25 million taxpayer dollars spent, we now have the special counsel report. There is no evidence that President Trump or anyone on his campaign colluded with the Russian government. I’m glad the Mueller investigation has finally concluded and President Trump has been vindicated. I hope we can now focus on real issues that affect the American people such as securing our border and repairing our nation’s infrastructure.”

The 400 page report was released Thursday morning.