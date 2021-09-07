Missouri ranked 12th in housing cost, St. Joseph listed as a top city in the state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Those looking for a house to buy, St. Joseph might be your destination.

"St. Joe has always been very affordable when it's come to housing," said CEO of Stroud and Associates, Ed Stroud.

Just driving through St. Joseph, you will see For Sale Signs in plenty of front yards, making you think people are leaving town but perhaps that is not the case.

"It's not that people are leaving St. Joseph, a lot of them are just upgrading their own houses," said Director of Communications and Marketing at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, Kristi Bailey.

Which allows more people to move into the area.

"The West Coast definitely has driven people back this way, and we are working with 2-3 different buyers right now from the West coast," said Stroud.

Recent studies show Missouri is the 12th most affordable state to buy a house in, catching the eye of Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

St. Joseph is listed as one of the most affordable cities in the state to buy a home.

"It's not surprising, because once you learn a little bit about St. Joseph and you give it a tour you can just make your dollar go so much farther," said Bailey.

"Well, I think that the fact that we do have affordable housing should drive more people to St. Joe and we are seeing that," said Stroud.

It's still a sellers market at this point, but St. Joseph might offer something more affordable for those looking to buy their future home.

"You can get a lot of bang for your buck in St. Joe, for the housing market as well as your general groceries, and taxes and everything here is a little bit more affordable," said Bailey.