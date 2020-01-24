Clear
Missouri releases list of approved medical marijuana dispensaries

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state released a list of locations approved to sell medical marijuana.

The list of 192 approved dispensaries was made public on Friday by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Three of those businesses are based in St. Joseph. Four other licenses were awarded to businesses in Plattsburg, Cameron and Chillicothe.

They include the following:
Vertical Enterprise 402 Messaine Street, St. Joseph
True Level Investments, Inc. 2221 N. Belt, St. Joseph
Mother Dispensaries, Inc. 4225 Commonwealth Court, St. Joseph
BMD Cameron LLC 714 N. Walnut Street, Cameron
Shangri-La Cameron, LLC 1 Baldwin Road, Cameron
Mo Med Chillicothe, LLC 941 Washington Street, Chillicothe
BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC. 205 N. East St., Plattsburg

34 dispensary applications in St. Joseph were denied.

More than 1,160 businesses applied to sell medical marijuana.

Click here to see the full list.

