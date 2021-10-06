Missouri reports 10th pediatric Covid-19 death

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported Greene County's first pediatric Covid-19 death. This is the tenth pediatric death due to Covid-19 in Missouri.

According to an announcement from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the child's death occurred in August.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that ten children in Missouri have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Nationwide more than 587 children have died from Covid-19.