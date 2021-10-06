Clear
Missouri reports 10th pediatric Covid-19 death

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported Greene County's first pediatric Covid-19 death. This is the tenth pediatric death due to Covid-19 in Missouri.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:07 PM

According to an announcement from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the child's death occurred in August. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that ten children in Missouri have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Nationwide more than 587 children have died from Covid-19.

Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
