Missouri reports 64 people tested negative for Coronavirus

State officials said Wednesday that 64 people have tested negative for Coronavirus.

Missouri has one positive test of COVID-19 confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. That person is a St. Louis County woman who traveled to Italy for a study abroad program.

The World Health Organization declared that spread of the coronavirus had reached the level of a global pandemic on Wednesday. COVID-19 has sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.

The state has activated a hotline for anyone who has questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-435-8411.