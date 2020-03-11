Clear

Missouri reports 64 people tested negative for Coronavirus

Missouri has one positive test of COVID-19 confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:26 PM
Posted By: KQ2

State officials said Wednesday that 64 people have tested negative for Coronavirus.

Missouri has one positive test of COVID-19 confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. That person is a St. Louis County woman who traveled to Italy for a study abroad program.

The World Health Organization declared that spread of the coronavirus had reached the level of a global pandemic on Wednesday. COVID-19 has sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.

The state has activated a hotline for anyone who has questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-435-8411.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories