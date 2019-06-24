Missouri requests second federal disaster declaration of the year after recent floods, severe weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Trump issue a second major disaster declaration to assist residents in 41 counties that have been impacted by flooding and tornadoes beginning on April 29.

“Historic long-term flooding continues to devastate families, businesses, and communities across Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen families battling to clean up flood-damaged homes, and others struggling because their homes are still under water. In addition, in late May, our state was battered by tornadoes and storms that destroyed or heavily damaged almost one thousand homes. Communities and volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for federal assistance to help Missouri families recover.”

A major disaster declaration was approved by President Trump on May 20 for the flooding that occurred from March 11 to April 16. This declaration was for Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Buchanan, and Platte counties in northwest Missouri, among eight other counties.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, examined 1,650 primary homes, with 953 of those being destroyed or sustaining major damage.

Based on these assessments, the state requests individual assistance for 41 Missouri counties. This assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses. Those counties are Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.

In addition to individual assistance, the state is also requesting public assistance for 64 Missouri counties. This would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs. This would also include repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. Those counties are Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

As flood-waters recede, more assessments could take place.