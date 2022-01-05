Missouri sees significant increase in demand for at-home testing

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Due to an increase in demand, at-home testing kit ordering has been temporarily paused.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that the ordering will reopen Thursday, January 6 but there will be a limited number of tests available each day.

If the ordering site says the limit has been reached, the health department says to check back again the following day for availability.

Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, the DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs.

DHSS says not to stockpile these test kits and encourages those who need the tests at this time to use them by mailing in their sample as instructed.

If the COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increases significantly, the state may work with the vendor to increase the daily ordering allotment, DHSS said.

With the current high case rates and limited testing supplies available nationwide, DHSS says now is the time to utilize these tests especially for those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had exposure to a COVID-19 positive case.

The health department says it is important to remember that testing provides information regarding the presence of the virus at that point in time and if taken too early or too late could provide a false sense of security due to lower levels of viral load.

For those with COVID-like symptoms, DHSS recommends to stay home and avoid contact with others just as they would with other viruses.

To see Missouri’s testing options, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or check with your local public health agency, pharmacy or healthcare provider.