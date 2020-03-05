Missouri spent $17 million on pothole repairs in 2019, start 2020 work

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With winter in the rearview, Missouri Department of Transportation plans to fill potholes piercing 34,000 miles of state roads through April.

MoDOT officials ask drivers to slow down and move over a lane to give crews enough room to make repairs. MoDOT will send 300 crews to repair potholes throughout the state.

If you can't avoid a pothole, try to slow down before you hit it. Here are some other safety tips: • Don't brake directly over a pothole as this can cause more damage.

• When driving over the pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to avoid losing control.

• Use caution when driving over a puddle of water because it might be a pothole in hiding.

• Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Properly inflated tires hold up better against potholes than tires that have too much or too little air. Motorists can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads using the following tools: • Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).

• Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web at modot.org.

• Use a smartphone/tablet with a mobile-friendly form at modot.org/roadconcern.

• Potholes on city streets or subdivisions should be reported to a local city or county maintenance. Provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation

In 2019, MoDOT spent $17 million to patch about 730,000 potholes. Road crews had to wait for nicer weather to fix roads because the long-lasting solution, a hot asphalt mix, requires warm temperatures for a prolonged period.

About 400,000 of those potholes had been repaired in the first two months of 2019.

In 2018, MoDOT patched approximately 619,000 potholes and said at the time the project cost $15 million a year.

The pockmarked streets also cost Missouri drivers in damage to vehicles.

One of the main funding sources for MoDOT road work is a 17-cent per gallon gas tax that hasn’t changed since 1996.