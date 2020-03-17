Missouri testing crippled by a shortage of key chemical

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri’s dash to detect new cases of COVID-19 has been shackled by shortages of a key ingredient needed by labs to run the tests, state officials said Monday.

The state will be able to test thousands of patients by April 1, according to Gov. Mike Parson during a news briefing in St. Joseph Monday.

But that figure assumes reagents, a critical component to run the test, are available.

So far, the chemicals have been hard to get and rationed between states.

The task force charged by the White House with containing the coronavirus outbreak, announced funding to ramp up production on reagents and critical supplies needed by labs across the country, Parson confirmed Monday.

Without widespread testing, it’s impossible for public-health authorities to get an accurate picture of how far and how fast COVID-19 is spreading. It’s a major setback as Missouri tries to confront and contain the virus — and a problem felt nationwide.

The term “test kit” has been used in different ways

The state lab had processed 215 tests by Monday night. Out of those, a total of eight positive cases split between Greene County, St. Louis County, Henry County, the City of St. Louis and Cass County.

Not all government officials, or health care providers, are referring to the same thing when they say “test kit.” For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent “test kits” to states that included the reagents needed to process samples submitted by doctors and hospitals. With it, Labs could process up to 1,000 tests.

Some are using “test kits” to describe the materials given to hospitals and local health departments from Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Those “kits” did not include a critical reagent, a homopolymeric nucleic acid. The substance needed to run the test on a patient’s swab samples. Instead, those kits included nasal and mouth swabs, containers, chemicals to preserve samples, and labels.

Many hospitals, including Mosaic Life Care, have many of these “kit” materials already in stock. Once a patient hits all the criteria for state testing, hospitals collect the swabs and send the “kits” off to the state for processing.

“We are actually able to do the swab and then the test actually has to be run in a laboratory away and so 18 have been done so we have about 5 or 6 out today pending a report,” Laney said. “Everything so far has been negative.”

Missouri’s state lab can test at least 100 patients per day but the average is 43

In a state of more than 6.1 million residents, testing is not yet available to everyone who wants it.

This has led to frustrations shared by patients and their health care providers that not enough testing is being done and the virus has been circulating undetected.

Despite shortages of medical supplies, the state lab has been able to increase the number of patients processed thanks to a recent CDC decision and batch testing.

The CDC revised testing guidelines on March 9, to move from testing two swabs to one. The revision cuts down how much reagent is needed to process the tests in half.

A move that was applauded by the American Society of Microbiology, a group of public health and clinical laboratory microbiologists, and state health officials.

“We were originally having to do two tests per patient,” Williams said. “We’ve doubled our capacity by that one simple measure.”

Additionally, before the March 9th CDC change, one test did not equal one patient.

But now it does.

So, what’s available in Missouri now? As of Monday, Missouri’s state lab has the capacity to test at least 100 patients per day but has only tested 43 per day because there was never a need to do more, said Dept. of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lisa Cox.

Processing a high volume of tests depend on a substance that is currently in short supply

Mosaic CEO, Dr. Mark Laney, said that’s where the process snagged.

The State labs have a limited supply of reagents, provided by the CDC, needed to run those kits and get results.

“At this moment in time, yes, we are limited by that but that’s very rapidly going to change,” Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the DHSS said Monday.

Reagent production has been ramped up but worldwide demand is so high it has taxed the supply chain.

“I think that’s going to relieve a lot of fears that are out there about the testing side of it but we are working with the private sector,” Parson said. “I think we are going to have the supplies that the local medical facilities to be able to do those testings.”

State officials said mobile testing sites, commercial labs, and academic labs at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Columbia should expand testing capabilities to 10,000 by April 1, Parson said. Seeds of partnerships like these are cropping up in every state.

The trade association, representing both commercial labs Quest and LabCorp, the American Clinical Laboratory Association, said in a statement that "assuming there are no delays or shortages of necessary materials and supplies, commercial capacity is expected to exceed 280,000 tests per week by April 1.”

But those estimates depend on a steady reagent supply. A fact that clarifies why high volume testing is still weeks away.

A reagent, in the simplest of terms, is a substance needed to run a patient’s sample

“What we are planning to do is to move out those tests to mobile sites from the hospitals and we don’t think the reagents will be a problem by April 1,” Williams said.

Reagents, key chemicals needed to start up and run the tests, are produced by less than a handful of manufacturers worldwide. Diagnostic testing giant Qiagen and its shrinking supply are just one of the producers.

The American Society of Microbiology expressed concern over the shortage of reagents at least a week ago.

“We are deeply concerned that as the number of tests increases dramatically over the coming weeks, clinical labs will be unable to deploy them without these critical components,” according to the letter. “Increased demand for testing has the potential to exhaust supplies needed to perform the testing itself.”

Strict testing criteria is a reflection of state lab limitations

The shortages have forced doctors and hospitals to prioritize patients in order of most at risk because of the state lab’s limitations.

Before a patient can be tested for the coronavirus, the CDC requires a patient to have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and the patient is severely ill or has had a known exposure, either through travel or contact with an infected person.

These strict guidelines mean public health officials may not be able to detect every person exposed.

“Initially, weeks ago, the most likely way you would have got the virus would have been either traveling yourself or contacting someone that has traveled,” Laney said. “That wave, that ship has sailed so to speak.”

So far, the ability to freely test anyone showing symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, has frustrated U.S. public health officials.

Williams said that by April 1, the state should be able to test anyone with a fever and a dry cough.

Laney said he believes test availability will likely lead to increased testing — and increased detection of cases.

But until then, hospitals like Mosaic will continue to submit tests for patients who present the highest risk.