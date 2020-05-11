Missouri to receive shipment of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) State health officials announced Monday that Missouri will receive a shipment of a key drug used to treat patients with coronavirus.

The state will receive 4,000 vials of Remdesivir to treat approximately 600 patients.

"For patients who have severe COVID-19 they can either take it for five days or 10 days depending on how bad their case is and it's been shown to significantly reduce their morbidity," said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.

The first shipment is expected to arrive Tuesday morning.

"I'll probably be on a conference call tonight with Missouri Hospitals Association trying to get that out tomorrow or Wednesday to patients who are right now on ventilators in Missouri. We don't have a lot but we have some that could use it," Dr. Williams said.

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to use the drug to treat COVID-19 patients.