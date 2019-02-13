Clear
Missouri to test new ways to fund highways

The state is proposing to change the way vehicle registration fees are determined.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:21 PM

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Missouri is one of seven states that will test new ways to fund highway and bridge projects.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will receive $1.7 million to explore new ways to pay for road and bridge projects through vehicle registration fees.

The state is proposing to change the way vehicle registration fees are determined. Registration fees are currently based on a vehicle's "taxable horsepower." However, because "taxable horsepower" is no longer calculated or published by vehicle manufacturers, the state wants to consider basing registration fees on a vehicle's miles per gallon.

The money is part of a $10.2 million Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives grant from the Federal Highway Administration.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
