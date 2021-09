(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Traffic fatalities in Missouri are up 2 percent compared to this time last year and way up since 2019.

Missouri Public Safety tweeted out the statistic saying that if fatalities were reduced to 2020 levels, 17 people wouldn't have died.

The statistic accompanied a picture of Missouri governor Mike Parson speaking at the Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic conference Monday, where he emphasized personal responsibility on Missouri roads.