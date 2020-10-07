Clear
Missouri voter registration deadline is today

Today is the last day to register to vote in Missouri at 5 p.m.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 10:18 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 10:31 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today is the last day to register to vote in Missouri at 5 p.m.

Voters in the Show-Me-State will head to the polls to decide who sits in the White House, congress, and governor's mansion.

Buchanan county election officials say they plan on tallying up registered voters today but they think there's about 53,000 signed up to vote next month.

The exact figure according to Missouri's head election official is 52,727. That's down by about 270 compared to 2018 and not on trend with rising statewide numbers.

4.27 million Missourians are registered to vote which is up by more than 60,000 in the midterm elections.

“October 7 at 5 is the last day somebody can register for the first time so if you're 17 and a half and know you are going to be 18 on election day, the time is now to get registered,” Buchanan county clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said. “If you just moved into the county and you're not registered yet, that's who needs to register.”

Baack-Garvey adds that if you are already in the system and just need to update your address, you have plenty of time and can even do it on election day.

You can register online, by mail or in person. head over to Missouri's Secretary of State website.

To check your voter registration status, CLICK HERE.

A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's. Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
