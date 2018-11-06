Clear
Missouri voters approve medical marijuana measure

Amendment 2 makes growing, selling and using medical marijuana legal in the state.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:19 PM

Voters in Missouri approved Amendment 2 on Tuesday, making it the 31st state in the country to adopt a medical marijuana law.

Amendment 2 was passing 64 to 36 percent with 49 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Marijuana Police Project.

The amendment was one of three put before voters. Amendment 2 makes growing, selling and using medical marijuana legal in the state.

Amendment 2 would tax marijuana at 4 percent.

