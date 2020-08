(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A statewide question on the ballot for voters of both parties was Amendment 2, which would expand Medicaid in the state and make it available to more Missourians.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the expansion passed 53 to 47 percent with 672,967 voting yes and 590,809 voting no.

This is a measure that's already passed in 38 states and has been available for several years, but to this point, Missouri has resisted.