Missouri waiting on federal relief funds to combat coronavirus

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The state of Missouri is waiting and watching for its coronavirus relief checks from the national government.

It's expected Missouri will receive around $2.2 billion.

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says most of it will be directed to fighting the coronavirus on the front lines assisting healthcare workers. He says personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders is at the top of the list along with money for the national guard that has been mobilized by the governor.

There is also money for temporary housing for healthcare workers if needed.

"One of the things that we have in the supplemental budget is we've set aside money to rent out hotels, to rent out dormitories on college campuses that are shut down and have a safe place for our medical providers to stay whenever they're on the frontlines treating people with COVID-19," Luetkemeyer said. "So that they are not risking bringing that back into their homes to their loved ones."

Missouri lawmakers at work allocating the federal dollars as well as looking at the $180 million in cuts Governor Parson made last week.