Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders all Missouri schools to remain closed for the academic year Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri waiting on federal relief funds to combat coronavirus

It's expected Missouri will receive around $2.2 billion.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:45 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The state of Missouri is waiting and watching for its coronavirus relief checks from the national government.
It's expected Missouri will receive around $2.2 billion.

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says most of it will be directed to fighting the coronavirus on the front lines assisting healthcare workers. He says personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders is at the top of the list along with money for the national guard that has been mobilized by the governor.

There is also money for temporary housing for healthcare workers if needed.

"One of the things that we have in the supplemental budget is we've set aside money to rent out hotels, to rent out dormitories on college campuses that are shut down and have a safe place for our medical providers to stay whenever they're on the frontlines treating people with COVID-19," Luetkemeyer said. "So that they are not risking bringing that back into their homes to their loved ones."

Missouri lawmakers at work allocating the federal dollars as well as looking at the $180 million in cuts Governor Parson made last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories