Missouri woman who tested positive for Coronavirus rode Amtrak from Chicago to St. Louis

Amtrak said it is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 6:06 PM
Posted By: KQ2

A Missouri woman who tested positive for the Coronavirus recently traveled by train from Chicago to St. Louis.

On its website, Amtrak said it was notified from St. Louis County that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 from Chicago to St. Louis on March 4 tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus

Amtrak said it is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train. The train has been taken out of service for disinfecting. The company said it is also disinfecting the St. Louis and Chicago stations.

On Saturday, Governor Parson announced the woman, who is in her 20s, has the state's first case of Coronavirus. Officials said she was studying abroad in Italy. She is now in home isolation in St. Louis.

We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.
