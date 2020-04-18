Missourians that are self-employed or independent contractors can apply for unemployment assistance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 327,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks.

Self-employed people, gig workers, and independent contractors can now apply for unemployment assistance. The Missouri Department of Labor will begin processing claims, with the official program kicking off next week.

If you qualify, you can receive a weekly payment of $133 to $320 per week, in addition to the federal unemployment assistance.

However, there are a few quirks and because they take time, you want to file as soon as possible. For example, you have to file for regular unemployment and show that you are ineligible for it.

“This is something folks pay into, something that they've earned and I'm glad that we are going to be able to give relief to folks who own their own business and are self-employed,” 9th District Representative Sheila Solon said. “Think about all of the hairstylists, manicurists, I mean we think about all of the people who are independent contractors right now that are seeing no relief and no compensation so that's a good thing.”

Solon says for people who are independent contractors and self-employed, she has posted on her Facebook an explainer for unemployment filings and helpful links.

Those who are self-employed and have not already filed a claim are encouraged to file online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do