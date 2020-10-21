Time running out to request ballot by mail in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's deadline to request a ballot by mail in the Nov. 3 election is Wednesday.

Once registered, a ballot can be cast in person or by mail, according to state election laws. Due to the pandemic, Missourians have additional "early voting" options this year.

Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 631 into law on June 4, expanding voting options for the August primary election and the November general election.

But it's important to note each early voting option, mail-in or absentee, has a different set of requirements.

Jump to the bottom of the article to see the different types of early voting in a chart.

Early voting in Missouri

To vote absentee, you'll need an excuse outlined under Missouri law.

You'll be outside the county on Election day You're incapacitated or confined "due to illness or physical disability," or you're primarily responsible for taking care of a person who is; A religious belief or practice; You work as an election authority or as a member of an election authority, or you'll be working for an election authority at a location other than your polling place; You're incarcerated, provided you remain eligible to vote; You're a certified participant in the state's address confidentiality program due to safety concerns. Special 2020 excuse: If you have contracted COVID-19 or you meet one or more of the at-risk criteria: You're 65 years old or older; You live in a long-term care facility; You have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; You have serious heart conditions; You're immunocompromised; You have diabetes; You have chronic kidney disease and you're undergoing dialysis; or You have liver disease.

If none of these excuses describe your situation but you still wish to vote by mail, you need to request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 21.

Requesting a Ballot:

Voters can request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, by going in-person to your local election authority's office or by mailing a request.

Voters have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot by mail.

To request a ballot by mail, "mail-in" or absentee, you'll need to either print and fill out the online request form on the Missouri Secretary of State's website or put the following information in a letter:

Your full name;

Your residential address;

A mailing address, if it's different than your residential address;

Your phone number and/or email address;

Your voter registration number, if you know it;

If you are voting absentee, your absentee excuse;

Your signature.

After you've filled out your letter or form, send it to your local election authority's office. The mailed request must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Absentee voters also have the option of requesting an absentee ballot by fax or by email.

How to vote

Once you've received your ballot in the mail, it's time to vote and get it back to your local clerk's office ASAP.

Missouri requires voters to have all mail-in ballots and some absentee ballots notarized.

You do not need to have your absentee ballot notarized,

If you are dropping off your ballot in-person at your local election office.

You also do not need your absentee ballot notarized before dropping it in the mail, if you all under the COVID excuse exception or

You're incapacitated or confined "due to illness or physical disability," or you're primarily responsible for taking care of a person who is;

If you need a notary, the Secretary of State's office has a running list of notaries in Missouri by county.

You also must sign and seal your ballot envelope. The Missouri Secretary of State's office just recently revealed at least 544 ballots were not counted in the Presidential Preference Primary because they arrived after the deadline or the ballot envelope wasn’t signed., according to reporting by St. Louis Public Radio.

The USPS is encouraging voters to have ballots dropped into the mail by October 27, so it has enough time to make it to your local clerk's office by 7 p.m. on election day.