Missouri's election authorities remind voters of election day laws

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ahead of election day, voters had a checklist of todo's.

Citizens wanting to vote in the 2020 election had to:

Register to vote Double check voter registration Decide method of voting i.e. in-person, absentee or mail-in If voting in-person, remember a mask and identification

Before hitting the polls, Missouri's top election authority is reminding voters of election day don'ts.

Missouri's Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, posted on Facebook the four state statutes regarding in-person voting and what is expected of voters at the polls.

One of the most significant laws, no political apparel.

“You cannot wear any political candidate, slogan, any kind of shirt, pin, hat. Anything that would endorse or make someone see the support for someone on the other side,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk.

The no-campaign gear goes for local candidates as well.

It's a statute first time voter, Dominic Krzyzaniac wasn't aware of.

“No. Really? I’m 51 years old, first time voting,” said Dominic Krzyzaniac, Buchanan County absentee voter.

Baack-Garvey said voters refusing to take off their political gear will be asked to leave and come back later to cast their ballot.

“All of our election judges are trained to keep an eye out for that. It can be a sticky situation, but they do know to address it. Usually, 9 out of 10 voters are fine covering up, maybe going into the bathroom and turning their shirt inside out,” said Baack-Garvey.

Another state election day law, all campaigning must stop within 25 feet of a polling location's entrance.

“It kind of just deters the voters. You don’t want someone coming up to you, you’re just wanting to go into the polling place and vote without being bothered,” said Baack-Garvey.

Roger Linville, a truck driver voting absentee on Friday said,“There’s no influencing the election one way or the other. People should make up their own minds and shouldn’t be influenced by some third party.”

The 25 feet rule is a tactic Baack-Garvey hopes stretches further.

“The County Clerk’s Association is trying to get that passed to even 100 feet,” said Baack-Garvey.

As for inside the polling place, only voters, poll workers and pre-approved poll watchers are allowed.

Once a voter has cast their ballot and grab the fan-favorite "I voted sticker," Buchanan County's local election authority asks to hold out on the selfies.

“Yeah, that is not allowed, but it's really hard to police too. They can take a picture of them later with their ‘I voted sticker’ later in their car, but just not their voted ballot,” said Baack-Garvey.

Buchanan County absentee voters have until Monday, November 2nd at 4:30 p.m. to vote.