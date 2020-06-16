Missouri's statewide coronavirus restrictions lifted

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Tuesday, June 16th Missouri will be fully opened, beginning phase 2 of the state's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan."

During phase 2, all statewide COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

St. Joseph health educators said while there's no statewide restrictions, it doesn't mean there's no guidelines.

“Just because we are fully opening and lifting required restrictions, the isolation and quarantine guidelines are still in effect and you will still have to isolate and quarantine if you are in contact," said Nancy King, health educator for the St. Joseph Health Department.

Governor Parson said local governments have the right to implement orders regarding coronavirus restrictions.

Rather than implementing an order, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray issued a mayoral advisory.

The advisory highly suggests residents continue following safety procedures like wearing a mask in public, staying six feet apart and avoiding congested crowds.

Health educators strongly encourage the public to follow the mayoral advisory

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a prudent or wise decision to say ‘Oh, the government restrictions are lifted, everything is back to normal,’ because the virus is still there," said King.

St. Joseph has implemented coronavirus restrictions since mid-March.

Starting Tuesday, much of the responsibility will rest in the hands of residents.

“It’s really more upon our own individual responsibility to do the things we’ve been practicing for the past three months to keep us safe,”said King.

The fear is that the public will grow complacent towards the virus.

“People can deal with it for a certain period of time and then they don’t want to deal with it anymore,” said Dr. Michael Grantham, assistant professor at Missouri Western State University.

King said, "Sometimes if you don’t have a law or an order or the government telling us what to do, some people may not decide to follow the safety suggestions.”

Health educators said the virus is still active in the community and it's up to the public to slow the spread.

“It’s still here, it’s still transmitting. We’re just figuring out how to live with it as opposed to shutting everything down,”said Dr. Grantham.

Governor Parson signed Executive Order 20-12 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through December 30, 2020, in order to utilize federal CARES Act funding.