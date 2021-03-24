Clear
Mixed reaction after mask ordinance discontinuation

Some are not happy with the discontinuation of the city's mask ordinance.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:22 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city council's decision to discontinue it's mask ordinance has recieved mixed reaction.

Alford Dawson has gotten use to daily mask wearing. A frequent mall walker, Dawson said he made it a priority to keep himself and others healthy.

"When we go to a casino we wear a mask," Dawson said. "When we go to a restaurant, we wear a mask."

Dawson along with businesses in the mall are still promoting mask usage even after the city lifted it’s official order.

"We’re still required to wear a mask just to ensure the safety of our guests and our associates," Payton Smith, manager, Journey's

said.

All around the mall, signage in front of each business makes it clear where they stand on mask wearing.

Dawson said he doesn’t agree with the city’s decision to remove their mandate.

"I think they’re taking the masks away too soon," He said.

