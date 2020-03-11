Clear

Mizzou suspending in-person classes

Classes will be held remotely through the start of spring break.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) -- University officials in Columbia have suspended in-person classes at the University of Missouri.

All classes are to be held remotely through the end of next week.  Campus is on spring break the following week.

Administrators hope to resume in-person classes on a regular schedule starting March 30.

 

