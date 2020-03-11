Mizzou suspending in-person classes

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) -- University officials in Columbia have suspended in-person classes at the University of Missouri.
All classes are to be held remotely through the end of next week. Campus is on spring break the following week.
Administrators hope to resume in-person classes on a regular schedule starting March 30.
