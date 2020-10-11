Mo Dept. of Health holds Covid-19 testing event in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday at Krug Park, Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, (DHSS) with help from the Missouri National Guard, held a Covid-19 drive-thru testing operation.

Drivers showed up at 7 a.m., many were unsure of what to expect.

"This is my first experience with being tested." Ruth Lee, a testing patient said.

"I expected them to stick a swab so far up my nose that I would bleed." Kristina Otto, a testing patient said.

Drivers said it’s important that people know their status when it comes to the virus.

"Covid-19 scares me and I want to make sure that I am healthy," Lee said.

"I think it’s absolutely imperative," Otto said. "It’s indispensable to have testing like this."

Those getting tested said they know how fast the virus is spreading here in St. Joseph, especially in recent weeks.

"People that know people that had it because there have been so many cases," Lee said.

Lee and Otto said they’re taking the proper precautions and are encouraging others to do the same.

"Stay home as much as I can," Lee said. "Washing your hands, hand sanitizer, and wearing masks is absolutely something we need to do."

"I would also like to see contact tracing but at least they are doing the test so that people can come and find out," Otto said.

DHSS is working with the Missouri National Guard to conduct Covid-19 testing in areas deemed high risk. According to the guard, about 400 people were tested at the park.