Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mo Dept. of Health holds Covid-19 testing event in St. Joseph

About 400 people were tested Saturday at Krug Park according to The Missouri National Guard.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 12:26 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday at Krug Park, Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, (DHSS) with help from the Missouri National Guard, held a Covid-19 drive-thru testing operation.

Drivers showed up at 7 a.m., many were unsure of what to expect. 

"This is my first experience with being tested." Ruth Lee, a testing patient said. 

"I expected them to stick a swab so far up my nose that I would bleed." Kristina Otto, a testing patient said. 

Drivers said it’s important that people know their status when it comes to the virus.

"Covid-19 scares me and I want to make sure that I am healthy," Lee said. 

"I think it’s absolutely imperative," Otto said. "It’s indispensable to have testing like this."

Those getting tested said they know how fast the virus is spreading here in St. Joseph, especially in recent weeks.

"People that know people that had it because there have been so many cases," Lee said.

Lee and Otto said they’re taking the proper precautions and are encouraging others to do the same.

"Stay home as much as I can," Lee said. "Washing your hands, hand sanitizer, and wearing masks is absolutely something we need to do."

"I would also like to see contact tracing but at least they are doing the test so that people can come and find out," Otto said. 

DHSS is working with the Missouri National Guard to conduct Covid-19 testing in areas deemed high risk. According to the guard, about 400 people were tested at the park.   

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories