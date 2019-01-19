MoDOT, City street crews clear area roadways after second storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This latest round of winter weather is keeping road crews busy after the second winter storm in as many weeks.

"We’re working to get the roads clear," Jennifer Sardigal, Asst. district maintenance & traffic engineer, MoDOT, said. "We’re having some snowpack in the roads."

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) told us more than 170 crews are trying to clear roadways across the state in a race against time.

"Our main concern is getting [the roads] clear before the temperature starts dropping," Sardigal said.

The storm is expected to leave bitterly cold temperatures in its wake, but as for precipitation, it seems St. Joseph missed much of it.

"We didn’t get as much snow as we thought," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure, City of St. Joseph, said.

"Most of it has been to the Northeast of the district," Sardigal said.

While MoDOT crews worked to clear roads across Northwest Missouri, the St. Joseph streets department said the storm made a quick pass through the city.

"The snow kicked in really heavy last night, but then it kind of petered out," Schneider said.

Nevertheless, road crews want drivers to be extra cautious when hitting the roads.

"We understand that sometimes [people] have to get out," Sardigal said. "Make sure to slow down, break early and leave extra space between you and the cars in front of you."

As the temperatures drop, roads crews say it’s important to make sure drivers give them plenty of space to work.

"We recommend six car lengths between vehicles and our snow plows," Sardigal said.

MoDOT recommends drivers check road conditions using their Traveler's Information Map located on their website, or download their app. For information about city streets, the streets department can be reached at (816) 271-4848.