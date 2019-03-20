MoDOT: Do not ignore flood barricades, urges safety

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released a statement Wednesday reminding motorists to not ignore flood barricades.

Motorists should also not move or attempt to drive around barricades that block flooded roads. Barricades are put in place for motorist's safety, the statement says.

MoDOT and law enforcement officials report they continue to see drivers going around barricades and in some cases moving them to get through.

“Moving a barricade is dangerous for the person doing it and also puts others at risk by removing the warning sign,” Chris Redline, district engineer for MoDOT’s Northwest District said. “Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded area or barricade, remember the saying: turn around, don’t drown.”

Redline adds that flooded roadways can be more dangerous than they appear because the road beneath the water could have washed away or collapsed. He also says that the water could also be deeper than it appears and be full of sharp objects, electrical wires, or chemicals.

The statement goes on to say that drivers should also be alert to moving water and that more than half of all flood-related deaths occur when vehicles are swept away.

Here are some facts that MoDOT wants you to keep in mind: Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult, twelve inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.

After flood waters have receded, MoDOT crews will have to clear debris and inspect the roads before reopening them.