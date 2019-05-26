(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recent rainfall has closed more than 85 roads in northwest Missouri and the Missouri Department of Transportation says more roads are susceptible to flood waters this weekend.
MoDOT has crews working to reopen roads and repair washed out culverts.
The dangers of flood waters rising quickly can sometimes prevent crews and other emergency services from being able to place barricades across the roadway.
MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water, or less, to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising flood waters. Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to turn around and don't drown.
To report a roadway with water on it, call MoDOT's 24-hour customer service line at 888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).
For updated road closure information, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.
Related Content
- MoDOT: Flooding closes more than 85 roads in northwest Missouri
- LATEST: Flooding leads to additional road closings in northwest Missouri
- Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding
- Northwest Runs Past Missouri Western
- Severe Weather Hits Northwest Missouri
- MODOT closes I-229 for bridge repairs
- MoDOT plows tackle roads after snowstorm
- Congressman Graves visits flooded areas of northwest Missouri Thursday
- Sen. Blunt visits flood damaged areas in northwest Missouri
- Wintry mix leads to hazardous roads across northwest Missouri