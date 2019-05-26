Clear
MoDOT: Flooding closes more than 85 roads in northwest Missouri

Posted: May. 26, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recent rainfall has closed more than 85 roads in northwest Missouri and the Missouri Department of Transportation says more roads are susceptible to flood waters this weekend. 

MoDOT has crews working to reopen roads and repair washed out culverts.

The dangers of flood waters rising quickly can sometimes prevent crews and other emergency services from being able to place barricades across the roadway. 

MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water, or less, to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising flood waters. Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to turn around and don't drown.

To report a roadway with water on it, call MoDOT's 24-hour customer service line at 888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

For updated road closure information, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.

