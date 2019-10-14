MoDOT: U.S. Route 59 south of St. Joseph to be resurfaced beginning Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After delays, crews will begin resurfacing U.S. Route 59 south of St. Joseph beginning Tuesday, October 16.

Herzog Contracting Corporation has been contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation to complete the work.

Crews will resurface just over 13 miles of the road from Route 752 in St. Joseph to just north of Route 45.

Through the postponement, crews were able to do some work to the turn lane on Route 59 and took advantage of reduced traffic on the road due to the flooding closure near Atchison, Kansas.

Crews will be working during daylight hours Monday through Saturday to complete the project. Some work could be done on Sundays, if necessary.

The work is expected to be completed in early November.

MoDOT officials urge that people who regularly travel this area should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

For a look at all construction projects and latest roadway information, visit MoDOT's Visitor Traveler Information Map.