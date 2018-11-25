Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mile Marker 53 Full Story
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MoDOT: "We have all our crews out."

A blizzard warning is in effect until 9 p.m.Sunday

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 1:09 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fierce blizzard is proving to make travel near impossible across northwest Missouri.

Blowing and drifting snow has shut down I-29 from Mound City to the Iowa State border.

Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri have seen whiteout conditions Sunday due to a strong winter storm that's bringing widespread snow.

Nearly all roadways in northwest Missouri are covered in snow.

"We have all of our crews out, all of our trucks, all of our equipment is out," said MoDOT Traffic Operations Engineer Adam Woods. "We are actually working to bring in extra personnel."

St. Joseph and most of northwest Missouri are still under a Blizzard warning until 9 p.m. Sunday. Eight to 12 inches of snow is epxected to fall in much of the KQ2 viewing area.

Strong wind gusts are making driving conditions nearly impossible.

"We encourage all drivers to just stay home if at all possible," said Woods. "If you don't have to travel stay home, if you do have to travel take it slow and give our plows plenty of space."

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
