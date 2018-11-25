(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fierce blizzard is proving to make travel near impossible across northwest Missouri.

Blowing and drifting snow has shut down I-29 from Mound City to the Iowa State border.

Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri have seen whiteout conditions Sunday due to a strong winter storm that's bringing widespread snow.

Nearly all roadways in northwest Missouri are covered in snow.

"We have all of our crews out, all of our trucks, all of our equipment is out," said MoDOT Traffic Operations Engineer Adam Woods. "We are actually working to bring in extra personnel."

St. Joseph and most of northwest Missouri are still under a Blizzard warning until 9 p.m. Sunday. Eight to 12 inches of snow is epxected to fall in much of the KQ2 viewing area.

Strong wind gusts are making driving conditions nearly impossible.

"We encourage all drivers to just stay home if at all possible," said Woods. "If you don't have to travel stay home, if you do have to travel take it slow and give our plows plenty of space."