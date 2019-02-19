Clear
MoDOT: Winter storm expected to impact evening rush hour

Snow is expected to rapidly develop during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 12:54 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to use extreme caution during today's evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected to rapidly develop during the late afternoon and evening hours. Parts of northwest Missouri could get between 5-7 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, this system will also bring a mix of freezing rain and drizzle late tonight.

MoDOT said because of the timing of the storm bridges, overpasses and roads will be impacted. Driving conditions will be hazardous toward the end of Tuesday's evening rush hour.

"Please don't drive too fast for the conditions," said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer/Chief Safety and Operations Officer. "Take it slow and don't follow too closely. Be careful and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you."

Click here to check road conditions by using MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.

