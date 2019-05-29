MoDOT closes I-29 again due to flooding in Iowa

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) I-29 north of St. Joseph is closed, again.
Almost two hours after MoDOT announced the opening of the interstate, I-29 was closed once again to traffic because of water over the road north of the Missouri-Iowa border.
Traffic is being rerouted at U.S. Route 71 (mile marker 57).
Motorists can expect delays and should choose a different route at their earliest possible turn-off point.
I-29 detour information:
• Kansas City area thru traffic - use I-35 to Iowa
• St. Joseph area thru traffic - use U.S. Route 71 north
• Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.
For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:
• www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding
• www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT's smartphone app
