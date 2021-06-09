Clear
MoDOT closes U.S. Route 36 ramps for resurfacing project

Motorists will need to find alternate routes on their commute.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 3:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph drivers can expect to run into some ramp closures this week.

Beginning Tuesday through Friday, MoDOT is working on a resurfacing project on Route 36, including several ramps. Crews will be pouring new asphalt and covering potholes from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Here is the list of closures scheduled for the week: 

Tuesday, June 8:

  • From southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36
  • Westbound U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) off ramp

Wednesday, June 9:

  • Westbound Belt Highway on ramp
  • Westbound 28th Street on and off ramps
  • Westbound 22nd Street on and off ramps

Thursday, June 10:

  • Eastbound 28th Street on and off ramps
  • Eastbound 22nd Street on and off ramps
  • Belt Highway on and off ramps

Friday, June 11:

  • Eastbound Belt Highway on ramp
  • U.S. Route 36 and I-29 cloverleaf interchange:
  • Eastbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to northbound I-29
  • Southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36
  • Northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36
  • Westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29

MoDOT said all road repair is weather permitting and scheduled to change. If weather becomes an issue, MoDOT said crews could finish up resurfacing on Monday. 

