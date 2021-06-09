MoDOT closes U.S. Route 36 ramps for resurfacing project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph drivers can expect to run into some ramp closures this week.
Beginning Tuesday through Friday, MoDOT is working on a resurfacing project on Route 36, including several ramps. Crews will be pouring new asphalt and covering potholes from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Motorists will need to find alternate routes on their commute.
Here is the list of closures scheduled for the week:
Tuesday, June 8:
- From southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36
- Westbound U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) off ramp
Wednesday, June 9:
- Westbound Belt Highway on ramp
- Westbound 28th Street on and off ramps
- Westbound 22nd Street on and off ramps
Thursday, June 10:
- Eastbound 28th Street on and off ramps
- Eastbound 22nd Street on and off ramps
- Belt Highway on and off ramps
Friday, June 11:
- Eastbound Belt Highway on ramp
- U.S. Route 36 and I-29 cloverleaf interchange:
- Eastbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to northbound I-29
- Southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36
- Northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36
- Westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29
MoDOT said all road repair is weather permitting and scheduled to change. If weather becomes an issue, MoDOT said crews could finish up resurfacing on Monday.