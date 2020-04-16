Clear
MoDOT increasing road work during coronavirus shutdown

While traffic is lighter during the statewide shutdown, MoDOT has seen more excessive speeding as well as distracted drivers.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 12:49 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation says with fewer cars out on the roads they are able to perform more work. 

Overall traffic across the state is down about 40 percent according to MoDOT due to the coronavirus shutdown. 

"It makes it a little easier for us to schedule and manage traffic," MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter said. "In some of our urban areas where we do some of our work at night to avoid some of the traffic volumes, we've been able to make some changes to either allow longer work hours or even some of that work during the daytime hours now."

