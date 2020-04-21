(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was the start of MoDOT work zone awareness week.
MoDOT is promoting the "Buckle Up, Phone Down" safety challenge, and reminding people to slow down in work zones.
With fewer vehicles on the road now, the number of cars speeding has increased.
"We are having a lot more high speed traffic, so we're promoting slowing down in work zones," MoDOT Area Engineer Jennifer Sardigal said. "Between 2015 and 2019 we had 3,689 people injured in Missouri work zones, so we're just trying to promote safety in work zones and slowing down in work zones per those statistics."
