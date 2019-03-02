(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is issuing a "no travel advisory" for the duration of Saturday night's winter storm.

In a press release, MoDOT is asking people to stay off the roads during this latest winter storm. Bitterly cold temperatures and snowfall up to six inches throughout much of the state will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

"We advise everyone to stay off the roads," Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer, said. "At times, snow will be heavy. For your safety, please stay home."

With temperatures expected to be well below freezing, salt will be less effective to treat roadways. MoDOT says they will be adding other products like calcium chloride and beet juice to help it work more effectively.

If you do have to travel, it is recommended that you allow plenty of time and drive very slowly.

For current road conditions, MoDOT's Traveler Information Map can be found by clicking here. Motorists can also call MoDOT's customer service center at 1-888-275-6636.

Snow is expected to end early Sunday but blowing snow could lead to snow covered roads throughout the day.