MoDOT prepares for winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says they are prepared for Sunday's winter storm.

In preparation for the storm, trucks have been prepared with salt and plow installation. Crews are expected to hit the road at 4 a.m. Sunday to begin treating the roads.

MoDOT says they are unable to pre-treat the roads because rain is in the forecast before the snow begins to fall.

The Northwest District expects to have more than 100 trucks battling the snow. Crews will begin first in the western counties and move east as the precipitation does.

While falling snow is a larger concern, officials are also concerned with high winds. Blowing snow will likely lead to roads becoming recovered after being plowed, even after the snow stops falling.

"We'll have to consistently plow until they can get the road conditions clear," Adam Wood, Traffic Operations Engineer with MoDOT said. "Even after the snow ends, we might have to plow for several hours afterwards until those winds die down."

Officials say that if you do have to travel on Sunday to take it slow and if you come across any MoDOT trucks, give them plenty of space to do their work.

You can find a road condition map on their website or by downloading the MoDOT app.