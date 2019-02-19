MoDOT prepares for wintry blast

(ST.JOSEPH,MO) After nearly a dozen winter storms, MoDOT plows are once again preparing to hit the road to clean up another wintry mix Tuesday night.

MoDOT District Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Tonya Lohman said the winter storm is expected to move into northwest Missouri between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"This one is going to be mostly snow and it's snow first instead of the freezing rain first. We can go in and plow the snow, treat the pavement before it switches over to freezing rain," Lohman said.

Lohman said the snow will begin falling at approximately an inch an hour and will be followed by freezing rain. MoDOT suggests drivers traveling south be extra cautious about black ice.

"It will be a very slight glaze north, Maryville down to St. Joe and then St. Joe towards Kansas City up to a tenth of an inch," Lohman said.

After multiple storms, salt and supplies are being shifted between area MoDOT barns to make it through the remainder of the winter.

"We still have some [salt]on hand, enough to handle the storms, but we're just having to move it around to get it to the buildings that we need it," Lohman said.We are definitely are having to mix with the sand and the chips to help with the traction both because of the temperatures and to make sure we are stretching that salt.”

Lohman said after the snow is cleared from the roads, it will take at least a week of warmer weather to completely clear off the wintry mix.

“The chemicals just don’t work unless it’s warm enough and you have that sun out there,”Lohman said. "Everything is just so hard packed out there and stuck. We need not just a weekend of 50s, like we had a couple weeks ago. We need about a week of 50s to really fully melt everything off and get rid of it."

You can find a full list of road conditions and closures on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.