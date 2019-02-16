Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Maryville man convicted of DWI death of Northwest student Full Story

MoDOT recommending limited travel Saturday night due to wintry weather

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is recommending limited travel Saturday because of another winter storm set to move through the area.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is recommending limited travel Saturday because of another winter storm set to move through the area.

Saturday morning, MoDOT sent out a message urging people to pay close attention to the weather forecast regarding the anticipation of another winter storm.

Crews have been working since Friday clearing the roads from that day's winter storm.

More wintry weather is expected to begin late Saturday afternoon and evening that will bring up to four inches of snow and light freezing drizzle near Kansas City.

Travelers hitting the roads Saturday night are urged to leave early and take it slow.

It is also recommended that drivers stay updated with road conditions via MoDOT's Traveler Information Map which can be found by clicking here.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northwest Missouri until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
After Friday's snow, more snow will move in Saturday afternoon and evening. It looks like snow chances will increase after 3 p.m. and become likely by around 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events