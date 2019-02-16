MoDOT recommending limited travel Saturday night due to wintry weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is recommending limited travel Saturday because of another winter storm set to move through the area.

Saturday morning, MoDOT sent out a message urging people to pay close attention to the weather forecast regarding the anticipation of another winter storm.

Crews have been working since Friday clearing the roads from that day's winter storm.

More wintry weather is expected to begin late Saturday afternoon and evening that will bring up to four inches of snow and light freezing drizzle near Kansas City.

Travelers hitting the roads Saturday night are urged to leave early and take it slow.

It is also recommended that drivers stay updated with road conditions via MoDOT's Traveler Information Map which can be found by clicking here.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northwest Missouri until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.