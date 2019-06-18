Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT reopens I-29 north of St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MoDOT reopens I-29 north of St. Joseph

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that I-29 has reopened north of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that I-29 has reopened north of St. Joseph.

The highway has been closed since May 29 because of flooding in Iowa.

Traffic may be narrowed to one lane in some locations between St. Joseph and I-80 in Iowa.

MoDOT and the Iowa Department of Transportation are working to keep I-29 open and continue to reopen the other routes that were also damaged due to extensive flooding along the Missouri River.

For updates on other road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler information map.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events