MoDOT reopens I-29 north of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that I-29 has reopened north of St. Joseph.

The highway has been closed since May 29 because of flooding in Iowa.

Traffic may be narrowed to one lane in some locations between St. Joseph and I-80 in Iowa.

MoDOT and the Iowa Department of Transportation are working to keep I-29 open and continue to reopen the other routes that were also damaged due to extensive flooding along the Missouri River.

For updates on other road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler information map.