MoDOT repairs approximately 400,000 potholes in first 2 months of 2019

The Missouri Department of Transportation crews have been working on potholes the last several weeks.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 1:51 PM

MoDOT crews have patched 400,000 potholes during the first two months of 2019.

MoDOT crews have patched 400,000 potholes during the first two months of 2019. 

In comparison, crews repaired 619,000 potholes for the entire year in 2018. 

MoDOT will have about 300 crews out working on patching potholes. 

