MoDOT says to avoid travel on I-29 in Northwest Missouri

Travel is currently not advised on I-29 in northwest Missouri into Iowa due to heavy snowfall.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 4:52 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Travel is currently not advised on I-29 in northwest Missouri into Iowa due to heavy snowfall. MoDOT says to please avoid travel in this area if you can.

MoDOT crews also report heavy snow along Interstate 35, as well as other points north of U.S. Highway 36, where highways are currently covered.

If northern Missouri or Iowa are part of your travel plan, please re-route or find a warm, safe place to wait out the storm.

Keep informed of rapidly changing weather conditions and prepare to respond accordingly.

Check road conditions where you are, along your route and at your destination by going to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.
