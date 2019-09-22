MoDOT shuts down U.S. Route 159 to Rulo, NE

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Hwy 159 to Rulo, NE due to water over the roadway Sunday evening.

The closure comes two weeks after MoDOT repaired the road after flooding in March damaged the pavement.

MoDOT said the closure affects both lanes of traffic between Rulo, NE and Route 111.

MoDOT has also closed Route 111 from U.S. 159 Hwy to Route 118.

Previous story: U.S. ROUTE 159 OPENED TO RULO, NEBRASKA