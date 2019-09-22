Clear

MoDOT shuts down U.S. Route 159 to Rulo, NE

The closure comes just two weeks after MoDOT repaired the roadway after March flooding.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Hwy 159 to Rulo, NE due to water over the roadway Sunday evening. 

The closure comes two weeks after MoDOT repaired the road after flooding in March damaged the pavement. 

MoDOT said the closure affects both lanes of traffic between Rulo, NE and Route 111. 

MoDOT has also closed Route 111 from U.S. 159 Hwy to Route 118. 

Previous story: U.S. ROUTE 159 OPENED TO RULO, NEBRASKA

A strong cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For tonight, we'll see clear skies as overnight lows drop down to the middle 50s. We could wake up to some foggy conditions on Monday morning, but it will be a sunny & nice day for the first day of fall.
