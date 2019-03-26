MoDOT to allow heavier truckloads on highways to expedite flood repairs

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be allowing heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand, and gravel to travel on Missouri highways.

The move is in response to flooding and the state of emergency declared by Gov. Parson.

According to a press release, the move will help get flood-fighting supplies to communities and expedite needed repairs of roads, levees, railroads, etc.

While the waiver is in effect, private and for-hire motor carries may carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways. The waiver will remain in effect until April 21.

While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

· A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10 percent above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;

· Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri;

· Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;

· When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;

· Travel is only allowed on non-interstate highways. NO TRAVEL IS ALLOWED ON MISSOURI INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS.

For latest road conditions, visit the MoDOT traveler's map by clicking here.