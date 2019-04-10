Clear

MoDOT to begin mowing operations, urging motorists to be on the lookout

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be starting its annual mowing operations along Missouri highways and is urging motorists to be on the lookout for its crews.

Each year, MoDOT mows around 400,000 acres of grass, which is equivalent to 300,000 football fields.

“Our mowing operations keep Missouri roadsides safe and attractive,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer/Chief Safety and Operations Officer, said. “Please watch out for our crews and their equipment.”

MoDOT mows major and minor routes in three cycles, usually starting in mid-May, mid-July, and mid-September.

In addition to mowing, crews use herbicides selectively to stunt vegetation growth, control brush, and stop the spread of weeds.

A follow truck is sometimes used on rural two-lane roads to alert motorists.

Drivers are advised to use the following tips to safely pass mowers:

• Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2 to 5 mph.
• Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Do not talk and text on a cell phone or drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.
• Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a "follow" truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.
• Obey the no passing zone stripes and only pass when you can see far enough past the "follow" truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.

Between mowing cycles, report grass and weeds blocking visibility at intersections along state roads to MoDOT. Contact MoDOT’s 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or fill out an online form by clicking here.

