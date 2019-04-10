Clear

MoDOT to close 8th St. ramp to Highway 36 Monday for sign removal

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from 8th St. to westbound U.S. Route 36 in St. Joseph on Monday.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The removal of an overhead sign will close the ramp for a few hours on April 15 beginning at 7 a.m. Crews hope to have the ramp reopened within four hours.

MoDOT asks that motorists use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing slight rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday.
