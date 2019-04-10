MoDOT to close 8th St. ramp to Highway 36 Monday for sign removal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from 8th St. to westbound U.S. Route 36 in St. Joseph on Monday.
The removal of an overhead sign will close the ramp for a few hours on April 15 beginning at 7 a.m. Crews hope to have the ramp reopened within four hours.
MoDOT asks that motorists use an alternate route during the closure.
All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.
